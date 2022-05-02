Wagoner County students awarded OSU scholarships

Multiple Wagoner County students recently were honored by the Oklahoma State University Ferguson College of Agriculture with academic scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year. The scholarships are part of the more than $1.8 million that students will receive from the college and its academic departments.

“Our students have a diverse set of backgrounds, experiences and career interests, and it is an honor to award scholarships to help fund their academic goals,” said Cynda Clary, Ferguson College of Agriculture associate dean of academic programs. “These scholarships are possible because of the generosity of our alumni and friends, and we truly appreciate their continued support of our college and its students.”

The 2022-2023 scholarship recipients and hometowns:

1. Honey Jenkins, Porter. She will study Animal Science, and has received the Ferguson College of Agriculture Scholarship

2. Kaitlynn Withers, Coweta. She will study Agribusiness and has received the Jim Hough Centennial Scholarship

The Ferguson College of Agriculture believes in the value of hands-on education and the importance of having a well-rounded student experience.