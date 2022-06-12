Wagoner County students achieve honor roll at OSU for spring 2022

Dozens of students from Wagoner County were recognized at Oklahoma State's Honor Roll for the spring 2022 semester.
Twenty-eight students, either from Coweta, or went to Coweta High School, were recognized for their Spring 2022 honor roll achievements by the university.
The Coweta students are:
Ethan Anderson: President’s Honor Roll
Lily Anderson: Dean’s Honor Roll
Melissa Angel: President’s Honor Roll
Caleb Brisbin: Dean’s Honor Roll
Darrien Brisbin: Dean’s Honor Roll
Kendall Carter: Dean’s Honor Roll
Kristin Cathcart: Dean’s Honor Roll
Rebecca Clark: Dean’s Honor Roll
Cheyenne Coppinger: Dean’s Honor Roll
Kendyl Doss: Dean’s Honor Roll
Alyssa Dunfield: Dean’s Honor Roll
Jonathan Fields: Dean’s Honor Roll
Mckenzie Gaddy: Dean’s Honor Roll
Amanda Geneva: President’s Honor Roll
Grant Helmer: Dean’s Honor Roll
Madyson Hedge: President’s Honor Roll
Joshua McCormick: Dean’s Honor Roll
Taron Mills: President’s Honor Roll
Bailey Mitchell: Dean’s Honor Roll
Abraham Nunez: Dean’s Honor Roll
Emily Patterson: Dean’s Honor Roll
Isabelle Posey: President’s Honor Roll
Jaci Ross: Dean’s Honor Roll
Kynzi Smith: Dean’s Honor Roll
Destiny Seaman: President’s Honor Roll
Levi Walls: President’s Honor Roll
Sydney Welborn: President’s Honor Roll
Kaitlynn Withers: Dean’s Honor Roll
Porter:
Kathryn Buckmaster: President’s Honor Roll
Wagoner:
Rosava Bibelheimer: Dean’s Honor Roll
McKenna Blair: Dean’s Honor Roll
Elizabeth Gray: President’s Honor Roll
Jonathan Hanna: Dean’s Honor Roll
Kai Matthews: President’s Honor Roll
Demiana Page: Dean’s Honor Roll
Robert Pille: Dean’s Honor Roll
Abby Riggs: President’s Honor Roll
Kathleen Wofford: President’s Honor Roll
A total of 7,097 students were named to the 2022 spring semester honor rolls at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, including 3,173 students named to the President's Honor Roll for earning an A grade in all their courses.
Full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more hours with a grade point average of 4.00 made the President’s Honor Roll, and students with a grade point average of 3.50 or higher with no grade below a C made the Dean’s Honor Roll.