Wagoner County students achieve honor roll at OSU for spring 2022

Dozens of students from Wagoner County were recognized at Oklahoma State's Honor Roll for the spring 2022 semester.

Twenty-eight students, either from Coweta, or went to Coweta High School, were recognized for their Spring 2022 honor roll achievements by the university.

The Coweta students are:

Ethan Anderson: President’s Honor Roll

Lily Anderson: Dean’s Honor Roll

Melissa Angel: President’s Honor Roll

Caleb Brisbin: Dean’s Honor Roll

Darrien Brisbin: Dean’s Honor Roll

Kendall Carter: Dean’s Honor Roll

Kristin Cathcart: Dean’s Honor Roll

Rebecca Clark: Dean’s Honor Roll

Cheyenne Coppinger: Dean’s Honor Roll

Kendyl Doss: Dean’s Honor Roll

Alyssa Dunfield: Dean’s Honor Roll

Jonathan Fields: Dean’s Honor Roll

Mckenzie Gaddy: Dean’s Honor Roll

Amanda Geneva: President’s Honor Roll

Grant Helmer: Dean’s Honor Roll

Madyson Hedge: President’s Honor Roll

Joshua McCormick: Dean’s Honor Roll

Taron Mills: President’s Honor Roll

Bailey Mitchell: Dean’s Honor Roll

Abraham Nunez: Dean’s Honor Roll

Emily Patterson: Dean’s Honor Roll

Isabelle Posey: President’s Honor Roll

Jaci Ross: Dean’s Honor Roll

Kynzi Smith: Dean’s Honor Roll

Destiny Seaman: President’s Honor Roll

Levi Walls: President’s Honor Roll

Sydney Welborn: President’s Honor Roll

Kaitlynn Withers: Dean’s Honor Roll

Porter:

Kathryn Buckmaster: President’s Honor Roll

Wagoner:

Rosava Bibelheimer: Dean’s Honor Roll

McKenna Blair: Dean’s Honor Roll

Elizabeth Gray: President’s Honor Roll

Jonathan Hanna: Dean’s Honor Roll

Kai Matthews: President’s Honor Roll

Demiana Page: Dean’s Honor Roll

Robert Pille: Dean’s Honor Roll

Abby Riggs: President’s Honor Roll

Kathleen Wofford: President’s Honor Roll

A total of 7,097 students were named to the 2022 spring semester honor rolls at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, including 3,173 students named to the President's Honor Roll for earning an A grade in all their courses.

Full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more hours with a grade point average of 4.00 made the President’s Honor Roll, and students with a grade point average of 3.50 or higher with no grade below a C made the Dean’s Honor Roll.