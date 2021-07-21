Wagoner county students achieve honor roll at Missouri S&T

Missouri University of Science and Technology announces the names of students who made the honor list for the spring 2021 semester.

Nathan Gray, of Coweta, made the honors list. He is a senior and civil engineering student.

Bryce Usrey, from Broken Arrow, also made the honors list. He is a senior and aerospace engineering student.

Students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0 to be included on the honor list, according to the university.

Missouri University of Science and Technology, in Rolla, Missouri, is a STEM-focused research university of over 7,600 students and part of the four-campus University of Missouri System. It offers 101 different degree programs in 40 areas of study and is ranked by CollegeFactual as the best public university to study engineering, according to the S&T Marketing and Communications department.