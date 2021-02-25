Wagoner County Sheriff's Office seeks help identifying vehicle of interest in Feb. 20 homicide

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle of interest in connection to the homicide of 61-year-old Jeff Derrick that took place in the Coal Creek Landing area of Wagoner on Feb. 20.

Authorities identified Derrick’s body after bystanders discovered him in a parking lot near the intersection of 275 Road and 110 Road while looking at snow and ice in the area.

A press release from the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office indicates that investigators identified three gunshots wounds to the body, prompting the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner to rule the death a homicide.

Authorities said that Derrick was from Hulbert and had been staying at the Sleepy Traveler Motel in Wagoner since Feb. 12. Surveillance footage indicated multiple parties visited his room between 6:08 p.m. and midnight on Feb. 19.

Authorities have identified a red, extended cab GMC Sierra truck with a standard bed and silver wheels as a vehicle of interest in the case. It was seen arriving at Derrick’s hotel room at 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 19 and again on Feb. 20 at 8 a.m. Both times the occupant appeared to be inspecting the victim’s room.