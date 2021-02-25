Wagoner County Sheriff's Office seeks help identifying vehicle of interest in Feb. 20 homicide

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle of interest in connection to the homicide of 61-year-old Jeff Derrick that took place in the Coal Creek Landing area of Wagoner on Feb. 20.
Authorities identified Derrick’s body after bystanders discovered him in a parking lot near the intersection of 275 Road and 110 Road while looking at snow and ice in the area.
A press release from the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office indicates that investigators identified three gunshots wounds to the body, prompting the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner to rule the death a homicide.
Authorities said that Derrick was from Hulbert and had been staying at the Sleepy Traveler Motel in Wagoner since Feb. 12. Surveillance footage indicated multiple parties visited his room between 6:08 p.m. and midnight on Feb. 19.
Authorities have identified a red, extended cab GMC Sierra truck with a standard bed and silver wheels as a vehicle of interest in the case. It was seen arriving at Derrick’s hotel room at 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 19 and again on Feb. 20 at 8 a.m. Both times the occupant appeared to be inspecting the victim’s room.
The vehicle’s occupant is possibly male and was also seen accessing a motel room in Wagoner close to the same time and area where Derrick was last seen alive outside his room.
The WCSO is asking anyone with information about the victim or the vehicle seen at the motel to contact their office at 918-485-3124 or Investigator Ben Noble at 918-614-0882.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at https://www.wagonercountyso.org/crime-tip.