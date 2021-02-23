Wagoner County Sheriff's Office seeks help from public in homicide investigation

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking information from the public regarding a homicide that took place in the Coal Creek Landing area of Wagoner on Saturday, Feb. 20.

Wagoner County deputies identified the victim as Jeff Derrick, 61, of Hulbert, Okla.

Bystanders discovered the body in a parking lot near the intersection of 275 Road and 110 Road while looking at snow in the area.

Emergency medical personnel were called to the scene and announced Derrick dead upon arrival.

A press release from the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office indicates that investigators identified three gunshots wounds to the body, prompting the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner to rule the death as a homicide.

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the case to contact their office at 918-485-3124 or Investigator Ben Noble at 918-614-0882.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at https://www.wagonercountyso.org/crime-tip.