Wagoner County Sheriff's Office hosting boating coach in March

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting an Oklahoma Boater’s Education Course Saturday, March 5 and Saturday, March 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The two-part course will be hosted at the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office at 202 N. Casaver in Wagoner.

The classroom course is free to the public.

State law requires any person who is 12 to 16 years old and operates most any motor boat with a motor of 10HP or higher, motorboat or sailboat 16 feet or greater in length, or a personal watercraft, to complete a Boating Safety Education Course prior to operation, officials said.

The Bhr course is a National Association of State Boating law Administrators, or NASBLA, approved basic boating safety course and meets the requirements to be certified across the U.S, officials said.

Most insurance companies offer discounts for boat owners as well who have successfully completed the course and most who attend are not even required by law to hold the certification to operate.

The maximum number of students for the class is 15, so interested residents are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible.

If you are interested in attending, contact Trooper Ryan Griffith at okboated@gmail.com or call or text information to (405)-795-049816.