Wagoner County Sheriff's Office encourages Wagoner County families to foster

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging families to consider becoming foster homes for children displaced in Wagoner County.

“Please consider becoming a foster parent in Wagoner County. If you cannot become a foster parent, please spread the word to friends and family that foster parents are needed,” said Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott.

According to the Wagoner County Department of Human Services there are currently 63 children in foster care in Wagoner County.

Of the 63 children, 39 of them had to be placed outside of Wagoner County due to the lack of foster homes. Additionally, 18 children could not be placed with their siblings due to the lack of foster homes that are able to take siblings.

Those interested in fostering can contact the Wagoner County Department of Human Services at 918-614-5000 and ask to speak with a Foster Care and Adoptions Recruiter.

Additional information can be found online at https://oklahoma.gov/okdhs/services/foster/fostercarehome.html.