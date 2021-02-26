Wagoner County Sheriff's Office accepting applications for deputy sheriff

The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office is now accepting applications for deputy sheriffs.

The office is looking for applicants committed to a community-oriented policing philosophy and who have a desire to provide quality law enforcement services to the public.

Deputies will be responsible for protecting life and property through the enforcement of Federal and state laws while patrolling the jurisdictional boundaries of Wagoner County. Additional duties include conducting investigations, collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses and suspects.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens, have a high school diploma or its equivalent and a valid Oklahoma driver's license. A full-time CLEET certification is also preferred.

Applicants should be able to demonstrate knowledge of community-oriented policing, patrol operations, criminal investigations, report writing, and safety standards related to the use of vehicles, firearms and other police equipment.

Applicants that have felony convictions, convictions of a crime of moral turpitude or domestic violence will not be considered.

Paper applications can be picked up at the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office, located at 307 E. Cherokee St. in Wagoner, or virtually by contacting the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office at 918-485-3124.