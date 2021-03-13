Wagoner County Sheriff's Deputy R. Cruz, K9 partner Ice take home top honors during training

Wagoner County Sheriff's Office K9 Deputy R. Cruz and his K9 partner Ice were recently given the Top K9 Advance Handler award during the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Advance Handler Training course in Oklahoma City.

The week-long course invited outstanding officers and K9's from various departments across the state to come together to advance their training to even better serve and protect their communities.

Participating in the course was a total of nine teams.

At the course’s conclusion, Deputies Cruz and Ice were given the top award, with Ice proving multiple times that he is a formidable K9 patrol with enough balance and composure to also slip into detection mode as needed.

Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott congratulated Deputy Cruz and Ice for their efforts. “To be chosen as one of the top teams in the course says something about the abilities of these handlers and their dogs.”