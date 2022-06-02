Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office hosts criminal profiler amid rise in school shootings

In just over a week after the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas; the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office sponsored an all-day seminar with an expert criminal profiler explaining what goes on in a killers' mind, triggers to look for, and how law enforcement and the community should work together to effectively respond.

Phil Chalmers was the presenter, and he has been studying and talking to murderers for over 30 years. Chalmers claims he could have been a serial killer himself, having been raised from a violent, alcoholic father. His background led to working with children from broken backgrounds much like his, and eventually with law enforcement and other community officials via seminars, podcasts and books.

At least a dozen law enforcement agencies across northeast Oklahoma were present for the seminar Wednesday, and so were a handful of school officials and local media outlets.

During the hour lunch break, Chalmers stepped away from the stage to talk to the local media. He told reporters the interview could be interrupted since Casey White was expected to call him; an Alabama inmate who led law enforcement on an 11-day manhunt with a correction officer in late April. That’s the kind of guy Chalmers’ is — he has no issues talking with the bad guys, and learning from them.

His seminar was titled, “Profiling teen killers, school shooters, mass murderers and serial killers.”

“We talk about the causes, warning signs and triggers, and we equip the audience with how to stop those offenders before they strike to get them help,” Chalmers said. “The goal is to be proactive, not reactive.”

So how does one be proactive?

Chalmers claims it starts with looking for causes and warning signs, especially related to violent adolescents. Excessive bullying could be a stark cause, and so are children who come from a dysfunctional or abusive or family environment. Other causes of violent behavior could be intense obsessions with guns, or violent video games.

From there, the causes could lead to warning signs, Chalmers continued. Examples include threatening to shoot up a school or kill someone on social media, similar to the Uvalde shooter. Other times, causes could lead to triggers. Chalmers said oftentimes triggers with adolescent killers stem from suspension or expulsion from school, a bad breakup, a large gun purchase, or a dispute with a guardian.

“It takes a trigger to turn a normal student into a killer,” Chalmers said. “They need help. When triggers occur, it’s law enforcement’s job, with help from the community, to intervene.”

Although Chalmers does not have a crystal ball, he believes school shootings, in particular, could be stopped if more people follow what they probably learned in third grade: if you see something, say something.

He also encourages lawmakers to consider funding free mental health institutions for adolescents demonstrating causes and violent warning signs. One or two days won’t cut it. Those individuals need to be in intense therapy for six to 12 months, or longer.

It’s not only federal funding that needs more attention, but in Chalmers’ eyes, so does the local level.

“We spend millions of dollars making our schools fireproof, but we need to spend as much money and energy making them bulletproof,” he said.

Chalmers explained that urban areas tend to be more violent than rural, and most of the time violent offenders are doing it to get famous, and eventually get killed themselves.

“Look at the three D’s – denial, detect, deter and defeat,” he said. “Schools, for instances, needs to get out of denial when it comes to school shootings. Violent individuals need to be detected early, and they need to be deterred from coming to the schools. Lastly, law enforcement need to be there and defeat that individual if need be.”

Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott echoed Chalmers’ sentiments, and believes community involvement is crucial to being proactive.

“If we can work with the communities, schools and churches to get the training out and know the things to look for, especially with juvenile active shooters, we see a much better chance at stopping these atrocities before they happen,” Sheriff Elliott said.

Like Chalmers noted, Sheriff Elliott urges all of Wagoner County, if anyone sees a trigger or warning sign, to notify them immediately.

Wagoner Middle School Principal Jeremy Holmes was also on hand for the seminar.

“Our schools are homes for a lot of these kids,” Holmes said. “They are about the emotional and social wellbeing of our students. Law enforcement and the schools need to work together.

Chalmers will be back in Wagoner on Nov. 1 for another talk at the Wagoner Performing Arts Center at 300 Bulldog Cir. The general public is welcome to attend.

