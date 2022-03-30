Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office hosting prescription drug takeback on April 30

Four locations in Wagoner County will be available for residents to drop off unwanted, unused, or expired medications on April 30.

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Region 5 Regional Prevention Coordinator, Coweta Police Department, and Community Environment Enhancement and Development Corporation, or CEEDC, to provide this service.

The DEA Prescription Take Back Day is scheduled for Saturday, April, 30, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be four locations available in Wagoner County.

Wagoner site: 330 E. Cherokee St, Wagoner, OK. Across from the Wagoner Courthouse on Cherokee Street

Coweta site: 11207 OK-51, Coweta, OK. Coweta Walmart parking lot.

Porter site: 617 S. Main, Porter, OK. Porter town office parking lot.

Okay site: 7420 N. 37th St. E., Okay, OK. Next to Okay senior building.

There will also be free lockboxes at the locations to hand out on the day of the event to anyone that may need one.

“Make sure you have a safe home for your family by cleaning out the medicine cabinets and safely dispose of unwanted, unused, or expired medications,” organizers said.

Reminder: You can also dispose of medications anytime by taking them to the Wagoner County Courthouse, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday at the ‘RX Disposal Drop Box.’ The drop box is located on the east side of the Wagoner County Courthouse.