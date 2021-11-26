Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office creates digital forensics lab

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is officially equipped with a digital forensics lab capable of collecting and analyzing digital evidence from nearly any device.

An Investigator within the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division has spent several months intensively training with the United States Secret Service, department staff said.

Thankfully, it turned into a successful partnership, and now the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office has the training and equipment needed to collect and analyze digital evidence from nearly any kind of device. This could mean everything from cell phones and computers to IoT (Internet of Things) or even damaged devices. If there is a microchip in it, there is a good chance Wagoner County investigators can still collect that evidence, they said.

This advancement will not only help the citizens of Wagoner County, but we will also be able to assist other surrounding agencies as well, if requested, they added.

What a great opportunity for the citizens of this county,” said Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott. “So many crimes committed today involve digital technology that before we were unable to access, or it took months to extrapolate the data that we needed for a prosecution. Partnering with the U.S. Secret Service we now have the training and equipment to offer a higher level of law enforcement service to the citizens we serve.”

