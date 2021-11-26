 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office creates digital forensics lab
0 Comments

Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office creates digital forensics lab

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Digital forensics lab

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office has the training and equipment needed to collect and analyze digital evidence from nearly any kind of device.

 Courtesy: Wagoner County Sheriff's Office

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is officially equipped with a digital forensics lab capable of collecting and analyzing digital evidence from nearly any device.

An Investigator within the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division has spent several months intensively training with the United States Secret Service, department staff said.

Thankfully, it turned into a successful partnership, and now the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office has the training and equipment needed to collect and analyze digital evidence from nearly any kind of device. This could mean everything from cell phones and computers to IoT (Internet of Things) or even damaged devices. If there is a microchip in it, there is a good chance Wagoner County investigators can still collect that evidence, they said.

Equipment in the digital forensics lab

This advancement will not only help the citizens of Wagoner County, but we will also be able to assist other surrounding agencies as well, if requested, they added.

What a great opportunity for the citizens of this county,” said Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott. “So many crimes committed today involve digital technology that before we were unable to access, or it took months to extrapolate the data that we needed for a prosecution. Partnering with the U.S. Secret Service we now have the training and equipment to offer a higher level of law enforcement service to the citizens we serve.”

news@wagonercountyat.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Wagoner County American-Tribune Editor

I am the editor of the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wagoner Christmas tree star missing
News

Wagoner Christmas tree star missing

  • Updated

The Wagoner Christmas tree is going to look a little awkward this holiday season — unless city crews can get their hands on the green star that normally sits on top.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert