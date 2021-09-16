Wagoner County Sheriff refuses to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for staff

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office joins a growing list of Oklahoma sheriff’s departments refusing to mandate a COVID-19 vaccine for its staff.

Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott wrote in a letter published Sept. 15, “My office will protect our citizens’ rights as guaranteed under both state and federal constitutions.”

The letter further states in part, “I am not pro-vaccine nor anti-vaccine … I see nothing in our founding documents that forces us to relinquish our liberty for any reason, under any circumstances.

“In the America and state that I swore to protect and defend, citizens are free to make health and medical decisions, without threat of penalty. As such, and in keeping with the oath I swore on July 7, 2016, I will defend the Constitution of the state of Oklahoma, and the Constitution of the United States.”

The response on social media generated a slew of comments and shares from Wagoner County residents and supporters. There have been nearly a thousand reactions, for and against, on Facebook as of 11 a.m. on Sept. 16.