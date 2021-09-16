Wagoner County Sheriff refuses to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for staff

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office joins a growing list of Oklahoma sheriff’s departments refusing to mandate a COVID-19 vaccine for its staff.
Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott wrote in a letter published Sept. 15, “My office will protect our citizens’ rights as guaranteed under both state and federal constitutions.”
The letter further states in part, “I am not pro-vaccine nor anti-vaccine … I see nothing in our founding documents that forces us to relinquish our liberty for any reason, under any circumstances.
“In the America and state that I swore to protect and defend, citizens are free to make health and medical decisions, without threat of penalty. As such, and in keeping with the oath I swore on July 7, 2016, I will defend the Constitution of the state of Oklahoma, and the Constitution of the United States.”
The response on social media generated a slew of comments and shares from Wagoner County residents and supporters. There have been nearly a thousand reactions, for and against, on Facebook as of 11 a.m. on Sept. 16.
Several other Oklahoma departments wrote similar COVID-19 letters to its constituents, including the Logan County Sheriff’s Office and Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office. It’s even beginning to stem on a national level, as the Riverside County Sheriff's Department (California) said they will not enforce COVID-19 vaccines on employees.
Sheriff Elliott has been vocal with Wagoner County Commissioners over the last several months for more employee PPE. Last month, he asked commissioners for additional N95 respirator masks so deputies can be better protected entering a COVID-19 pod in the Wagoner County jail. Wagoner County commissioners approved a purchase order of 55 respirator masks on Aug. 16.
He’s also been consistent about making sure the jail is fully staffed with medical personnel to care for sick inmates, COVID-19 related or not.
The Wagoner County American-Tribune has an interview scheduled with Sheriff Elliott later today.