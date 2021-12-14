Wagoner County Sheriff receives Service Member Patriot Award

Sheriff Chris Elliott received the Patriot Award for support provided directly to active service members and their families employed with the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office.

The award recognizes employers understanding and acceptance of the sacrifices military personnel must make in the workplace.

According to the sheriff’s office, the “Patriot Award reflects the efforts made to support citizen warriors through a wide range of measures including flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families, and granting leaves of absence, if needed.”

Wagoner County Deputy and National Guard member, Michael Burnside, nominated Sheriff Elliott for the Patriot Award.

“Sheriff Elliott clearly defines what a patriot is through his actions,” Burnside said. “His love for Wagoner County, the United States, and for those who protect her is exhibited through his respect for those in the military."