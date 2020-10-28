Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott named Oklahoma Sheriff of the Year

The honored sheriff said he attributes 100 percent of his department’s success to department employees.

“Everyone wants to look at the leader of a law enforcement agency, but you have to look at what the troops are doing,” he noted. “The hard work of deputies, detention officers and civilian officers and their emotional investment in our communities makes it a success.”

Elliott also applauded citizens for how they partner with law enforcement to keep communities safe.

“Through social media, our website and our app, we are accessible to the public. When you are accessible to the people you serve, you learn things,” he said. “We don’t know what’s going on in your neighborhood, but you do. Having deputies embedded in our communities can help relay that information back to us.”

Elliott wants constituents to have the security and freedom to feel safe in their homes.

In accepting his award, Elliott offered appreciation for the support system he has at home.

“My wife Judy is my security. She’s the one I depend on for advice and to make me feel better at the end of the day,” he said. “She is reassurance that I’m doing the right thing when I make tough decisions and she’s never judgmental.”