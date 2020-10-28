Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott named Oklahoma Sheriff of the Year

The leading lawman for Wagoner County has been applauded by the Oklahoma Sheriffs’ Association as the 2020 Oklahoma Sheriff of the Year. Chris Elliott received the honor during a special ceremony on Oct. 17.
“Man, what an honor, with 77 sheriffs in the state and I’m only in my second term. I was very surprised and honored,” Elliott said.
The honoree has worked in law enforcement for nearly 31 years. He was sworn into office as Wagoner County Sheriff in July of 2016.
He believes the recognition acknowledges and honors the accomplishments of the entire team that surrounds him in his work.
“You look at all the great things we’ve accomplished in the past four years, the greatest of which is the reduction of violent crime such as murder, rape, robbery, felonious assault, breaking and entering, larceny, auto theft and arson,” Elliott said. “There’s a reduction because of the yard work and dedication of our sheriff’s office and the cooperation with all law enforcement agencies. We all work together on the same team, and those are big things.”
Elliott said with a no tolerance on drugs, drug offenders continue to be put in jail when they can.
“If you get rid of the dope and dopers, the violent crimes go down,” he added.
The honored sheriff said he attributes 100 percent of his department’s success to department employees.
“Everyone wants to look at the leader of a law enforcement agency, but you have to look at what the troops are doing,” he noted. “The hard work of deputies, detention officers and civilian officers and their emotional investment in our communities makes it a success.”
Elliott also applauded citizens for how they partner with law enforcement to keep communities safe.
“Through social media, our website and our app, we are accessible to the public. When you are accessible to the people you serve, you learn things,” he said. “We don’t know what’s going on in your neighborhood, but you do. Having deputies embedded in our communities can help relay that information back to us.”
Elliott wants constituents to have the security and freedom to feel safe in their homes.
In accepting his award, Elliott offered appreciation for the support system he has at home.
“My wife Judy is my security. She’s the one I depend on for advice and to make me feel better at the end of the day,” he said. “She is reassurance that I’m doing the right thing when I make tough decisions and she’s never judgmental.”
Elliott is not the only award winner from the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office. At the same conference, Reserve Deputy Bill Sieg received the Medal of Valor for jumping into the Arkansas River in an attempt to save an auto theft suspect who was swimming away.
Deputy Darren Watkins received the Lifesaving Award for helping an elderly resident in the Toppers area escape from her burning home. He was also able to rescue two dogs from the structure.
