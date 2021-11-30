Wagoner County’s character: Officials hold public forum on 2030 Comprehensive Plan

Wagoner County officials held the first of many future public forums Monday night to discuss updates to the 2030 Comprehensive Plan, and hear from residents about their goals and visions for the county.

“I’d like to see more commercial properties in the county.”

“People in the cannabis industry are flooded with over supply here.”

“I’d like to see it see it stay rural, but still have an active downtown.”

Those were just some of the comments from a room of about 40 business leaders, homeowners and curious Wagoner County residents at the Wagoner Civic Center Monday evening.

Scott Bruce, who has been working on the project, led the public forum with a PowerPoint presentation highlighting the plan background, the previous comprehensive plan, Wagoner County history and key discussion points.

His first question to the crowd: What’s Wagoner County’s character?

Since that is a broad question with no single answer, he further explained in detail about Wagoner County’s three districts and research-based concepts behind them to generate thinking points: