Wagoner County RWD No. 2 plans office move

Office Move

Rural Water District No. 2 serving the Taylor Ferry area of Wagoner County is relocating its office in Wagoner from 417 W. Cherokee St. to 1002 S. McQuarrie.

Customer Service Representative Jennifer Moore said the office will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25 and re-open on Tuesday, Dec. 1 to accommodate the move. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Moore said while the physical location of the office is changing, the mailing address of P.O. Box 1038 in Wagoner and the phone number, 918-485-9290 will remain the same.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

