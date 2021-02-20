Wagoner County Rural Water District No. 7 issues critical alert, asks Okay community to conserve water

Wagoner County Rural Water District No. 7 issued a critical alert on Saturday, Feb. 20, asking residents to conserve water until further notice.

“We are having issues maintaining proper levels in our towers due to high demand,” states the alert online. “Our towers are critically low and we are asking all customers to only use water when absolutely necessary. Once temperatures rise, this issue should resolve. We are trying our best to continue to deliver water to every customer and need your help in doing so.”

District No. 7 Manager Brian Hathaway said the alert directly impacts around 500 customers in the Okay community and surrounding areas.

“I'm going to need everybody to conserve water as much as possible because my plant can't keep up with everything,” said Hathaway. “If you can, try to refrain from doing unnecessary washing or anything like that. Try to conserve so we can keep everybody going. It would be greatly appreciated, not just by me, but by all the other rural water districts right now, too.”

Hathaway indicated the district has yet to discover any water line breaks and hopes to resolve the issue by the end of the weekend.