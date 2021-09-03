Wagoner County rivalry: 'It's always been intense'

It does not matter what side of the highway you favor. Coweta or Wagoner - it’s always been an intense high school football rivalry.

The community will tell you firsthand.

Hannah Casteel is a 2018 graduate from Coweta High School. She now works at Tie Dye Indigo Co. in downtown Coweta. She’s excited her boyfriend — from Australia —will get to experience the rivalry for the first time.

“The kids that take it seriously go hard,” she said. “You may here some cussing going on. Some will try to push you around in the stands the day of the game.”

Some say what happens before the game may be even worse than what happens during.

Meranda Williams is a 2014 graduate of Wagoner High School and works at Oklahoma Graph X in Wagoner. It’s a sign and banner shop where staff often print, “go Bulldogs” on t-shirts, and other similar messages. They'll still make a Coweta Tigers shirt for customers every now and then, but you may want to give them a break during rivalry week.

She remembers vividly when her senior class bought a stuffed tiger at Walmart and walked around the school with its head ripped off.

“People would go get fake flood and put it on the tiger,” she said.