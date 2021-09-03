Wagoner County rivalry: 'It's always been intense'

It does not matter what side of the highway you favor. Coweta or Wagoner - it’s always been an intense high school football rivalry.
The community will tell you firsthand.
Hannah Casteel is a 2018 graduate from Coweta High School. She now works at Tie Dye Indigo Co. in downtown Coweta. She’s excited her boyfriend — from Australia —will get to experience the rivalry for the first time.
“The kids that take it seriously go hard,” she said. “You may here some cussing going on. Some will try to push you around in the stands the day of the game.”
Some say what happens before the game may be even worse than what happens during.
Meranda Williams is a 2014 graduate of Wagoner High School and works at Oklahoma Graph X in Wagoner. It’s a sign and banner shop where staff often print, “go Bulldogs” on t-shirts, and other similar messages. They'll still make a Coweta Tigers shirt for customers every now and then, but you may want to give them a break during rivalry week.
She remembers vividly when her senior class bought a stuffed tiger at Walmart and walked around the school with its head ripped off.
“People would go get fake flood and put it on the tiger,” she said.
Depending on whether the game was in Coweta or Wagoner, the senior class would drive around certain neighborhoods honking, yelling and screaming with the tiger head. It wasn’t uncommon for Coweta students to find a bulldog and do the same.
Meranda’s mother, Brandi, was a 1991 Wagoner graduate. She said it wasn’t uncommon for opposing schools to spray paint the opposing teams field right before game time. It’s why she has no problems printing “Here Kitty Kitty” shirts before the game. Shirts and banners favoring one team over the other has been a tradition since the very beginning, she said.
If you had friends from opposite schools, Williams and Casteel can both agree that it was imperative to not talk to one another until the matchup was over. The fans, along with the players, were all in game mode.
Mike Calico owns Tee’d Up Printing in Coweta. A 1993 graduate and former Coweta Tiger football fullback and linebacker, Calico said the intensity has not gone anywhere since his heyday.
Since it’s a rivalry, he’s certain the outcome does not always come down to the better team.
“It’s all about who shows up,” he said with a smirk. “Back in the day, Wagoner wouldn’t beat us like they have been here lately.”
Calico’s best friend was from Wagoner and he would not talk to him during rivalry week, he said. They did, however, place a bet prior to the game that if Coweta won, his friend would have to wear a Wagoner ball cap, and vice versa.
That same mentality hasn’t changed, even almost 30 years later.
“I love Wagoner. I’ve got a lot of friends there,” Calico said. “I tend not to talk to them during Coweta-Wagoner week.”
The Tulsa World has been keeping facts of the Wagoner-Coweta rivalry since 1922.