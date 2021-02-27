 Skip to main content
Wagoner County residents impacted by February winter storms can apply for FEMA assistance

Coweta streets in snow

The streets of Coweta were still heavily covered in several inches of snow on Feb. 19. after two massive winter storm events moved through the area. Wagoner County residents who experienced damage from the storm are encouraged to apply for FEMA assistance.

 BRITTNEY BENNETT, WAGONER COUNTY AMERICAN-TRIBUNE

Wagoner County residents can now apply for Federal Emergency Management Aid assistance if they were affected by the severe winter storms that rolled through the area from Feb. 8-20.

FEMA has made funds available to several counties in the state of Oklahoma to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts, including Wagoner County.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated area can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-462-7585 TTY.

If you have insurance and are applying for disaster assistance, you must also file a claim with your insurance company as soon as possible. By law, FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If insurance does not cover all your damage, you may be eligible for federal assistance.

Information that will be needed to apply includes a social security number, current phone number, an address at the time of the disaster and if you have been displaced, your current address.

Residents will also need to provide a general list of damage and losses and, if insured, the insurance policy number, or the agent and company name.

Residents are encouraged to take photos to document damage and begin cleanup and repairs to prevent further damage. Receipts from all purchases related to the cleanup and repair should also be kept for documentation.  

