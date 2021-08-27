 Skip to main content
Wagoner County remembers Dana Patten, former treasurer
The Wagoner County community gathered with happy thoughts, memories and heartfelt prayers at the county courthouse Aug. 26 to remember former county treasurer, Dana Patterson.

Patten was the Wagoner County Treasurer from July 2010 until her passing on June 27, 2021.

A memorial service was given in Dana’s memory and attended by elected officials from various locations in Oklahoma along with Wagoner County officials, staff and Wagoner County constituents. 

Wade Rousselot, of Armstrong Bank, gave a wonderful message in memory of Patten.

A purple Crepe Myrtle and Marker were planted on the front lawn of the courthouse in her remembrance by her children. 

A reception was held to share numerous memories and to extend love to her family and friends.

She was a former member of the Sweet Adelines Chorus, Association of Public Treasurers of the US and Canada, County Officers and Deputies Association, County Treasurers Association of Oklahoma, Rotary Club and the Ladies Auxiliary.  

news@wagonercountyat.com

