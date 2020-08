Wagoner County recoveries and new COVID-19 cases tie at 16 each in Thursday's report

OKLAHOMA CITY -- For the second day in a row, recoveries beat new COVID-19 cases, but 15 deaths were also reported during Thursday's report from the State Department of Health.

A statewide total of 47,186 have recovered (+772) while new COVID-19 cases added 712 for an overall mark of 55,550 since March 1.

The death total stands now at 728. There are 562 in the hospital and 7,586 cases remain active.

A total of 790,299 have tested negative.

Wagoner County added 16 new virus cases for a 1,102 total.There were 16 new recoveries in the county for a total of 942.

The county death total has remained at 23 for some time now.

City numbers in the county are:

* Wagoner: 168 cases, 137 recoveries and 5 deaths.

* Coweta: 264 cases, 228 recoveries and 13 deaths.

* Broken Arrow: 2,307 cases, 1998 recoveries, 27 deaths.

* Catoosa: 99 cases, 89 recoveries, no deaths.

* Haskell: 74 cases, 60 recoveries, no deaths.

* Porter: 30 cases, 20 recoveries, no deaths.

* Okay: 2 cases, 2 recoveries, no deaths.

* Tullahassee: 1 case, 0 recoveries, no deaths.