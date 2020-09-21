Wagoner County recorded a COVID-19 death over the weekend in Broken Arrow

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County added a new COVID-19 death over the weekend from Broken Arrow during the abbreviated report from the State Department of Health.
On Monday, there were 1,101 new cases statewide with 474 recoveries and two new deaths. The overall state totals stand at 77,908 cases since early March, 64,941 recoveries and 948 deaths.
Active state cases total 12,019.
In Wagoner County, the total case numbers stand at 1,398 cases, 1,247 recovered and 24 deaths.
City numbers in Wagoner County are:
* Wagoner: 221 cases, 189 recovered and 5 deaths.
* Coweta: 313 cases, 275 recovered and 13 deaths.
* Porter: 42 cases, 38 recovered and no deaths.
* Okay: 2 cases, 2 recovered and no deaths.
* Tullahassee: 1 case, 0 recovered and no deaths.
* Haskell: 91 cases, 80 recovered and 1 death.
* Catoosa: 122 cases, 106 recovered and no deaths.
* Broken Arrow: 2,970 cases, 2,653 recovered and 32 deaths.
