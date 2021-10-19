Wagoner County receives $23 million wastewater system loan

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Wagoner County Rural Water, Sewer, Gas & Solid Waste Management District No. 4 (District) received approval for a $23,006,000 loan Tuesday from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board, or OWRB, to improve the District’s wastewater infrastructure.

Construction of upgrades and improvements to the wastewater system will be financed by the Oklahoma Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF).

The District will utilize the proceeds to construct an approximate one million gallon a day wastewater treatment plant, repair and replace manholes, install two lift stations with pumps, equalization basins, generators, odor and corrosion control, valve and flow meter vaults, and fencing. Upgrading from a lagoon system to a mechanical treatment plant will improve effluent being discharged to Coal or Tar Creek while ensuring adequate service to community residents and businesses in and near the District.