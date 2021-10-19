Wagoner County receives $23 million wastewater system loan

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Wagoner County Rural Water, Sewer, Gas & Solid Waste Management District No. 4 (District) received approval for a $23,006,000 loan Tuesday from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board, or OWRB, to improve the District’s wastewater infrastructure.
Construction of upgrades and improvements to the wastewater system will be financed by the Oklahoma Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF).
The District will utilize the proceeds to construct an approximate one million gallon a day wastewater treatment plant, repair and replace manholes, install two lift stations with pumps, equalization basins, generators, odor and corrosion control, valve and flow meter vaults, and fencing. Upgrading from a lagoon system to a mechanical treatment plant will improve effluent being discharged to Coal or Tar Creek while ensuring adequate service to community residents and businesses in and near the District.
Joe Freeman, chief of the OWRB’s Financial Assistance Division, calculated that the District’s customers will save an estimated $5,138,200 over the life of the 30-year loan compared to traditional financing. The CWSRF loan will be secured with a lien on the revenues of the District’s water, sewer, and sanitation systems. A District representative stated, “The District appreciates the Board’s consideration and thanks them for the continued support.”
The CWSRF program is administered by the Oklahoma Water Resources Board with partial funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The CWSRF program has provided approximately $2 billion in water quality loans to provide communities the resources necessary to maintain and improve the infrastructure that protects our valuable water resources statewide.
Since 1983, the Oklahoma Water Resources Board has approved over $5.3 billion in loans and grants for water and wastewater infrastructure improvements throughout Oklahoma.
“We are grateful to State legislators in the Wagoner County area for their support of our financial assistance programs,” said Julie Cunningham, Executive Director of the OWRB.