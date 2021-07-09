Wagoner county producers have until Aug. 2 to submit FSA county committee nominations

Farmers and ranchers have until Aug. 2, 2021, to nominate candidates to serve on the Wagoner County Farm Service Agency (FSA) Committee. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) accepts nominations each year in certain Local Administrative Areas (LAAs) for individuals to serve on these locally led committees.

"The Aug. 2 deadline is quickly approaching,” said Mary Kunze, executive director for FSA in Wagoner County. "Committee members play a critical role in the day-to-day operations of the agency and are vital to how FSA carries out disaster programs, as well as conservation, commodity and price support programs. This is your opportunity to have a say in how federal programs are delivered in our county.”

This year, Wagoner County is accepting nominations for LAA 3, which includes Southern portion Wagoner County including Porter, Redbird, Clarksville and Tullahasee. Agricultural producers who participate or cooperate in a USDA program, and reside in the LAA up for election this year, may be nominated for candidacy for the county committee. A cooperating producer is someone who has provided information about their farming or ranching operation to FSA, even if they have not applied or received program benefits.