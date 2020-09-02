Wagoner County posts low COVID-19 numbers again, drops to No. 10 in the state

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County had 15 recoveries from COVID-19 and 15 new cases, but no new deaths in Wednesday's report from the State Department of Health.

Wagoner County's recent low numbers pushed it down to No. 10 in the state. Many counties around Wagoner County have seen spikes in cases and moved up the 77-county list.

Wagoner County's totals are 1,179 cases since March 1, 1,022 recoveries and 23 deaths.

Statewide, the numbers remain high with 719 new cases to reach 60,118 and 12 deaths to now total 821. The recoveries stand at 50,646, an increase of 657.

There are 8,651 active virus cases and 545 remain hospitalized with the disease.

There have been 833,124 test negative for COVID-19.

City numbers in the county are:

* Wagoner: 182 cases (+1), 150 recoveries (+1) and 5 deaths (no changes).

* Coweta: 274 cases (+5), 244 recoveries (+5) and 13 deaths (no changes).

* Broken Arrow: 2,470 cases (+44), 2,141 recoveries (+19) and 28 deaths (+1 in Tulsa County).

* Catoosa: 100 cases (+1), 92 recoveries (+1) and no deaths.

* Haskell: 76 cases (+1), 66 recoveries (+2) and 1 death (+1 in Muskogee County).

* Porter: 32 cases (no change), 27 recoveries (no change) and no deaths.

* Okay: 2 cases (n change), 2 recoveries (no change) and no deaths.

* Tullahassee: 1 case (no change), no recoveries and no deaths.

