Wagoner county organizations team up for Help in Crisis

When COVID-19 forced Help in Crisis two largest fundraisers to be cancelled earlier this year, Wagoner County Emergency Management Director Heath Underwood wanted to help bridge the financial gap.
“These are our community partners,” Underwood said. “They help us out on calls. It’s giving back to them. They help us out every day.”
Wagoner County Emergency Management partnered with Help in Crisis for the inaugural “Knock Out Violence” benefit softball tournament Saturday at the Coweta Sports Complex.
Both the Coweta and Wagoner police departments competed in the tournament, as did the Wagoner County District Attorney’s Office as well as Underwood’s organization (see PHOTOS).
The friendly competition was designed to bring light to National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the importance of intervention.
Help in Crisis serves victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and child abuse. Services offered include domestic violence assessments, assistance with protective orders, supervised visits between non-custodial parents and their children, parenting classes and domestic violence support groups.
Along with the action on the diamond, the event included a home run derby, a 50/50 pot and other family events including an appearance by the Traveling Barnyard for kids.
All proceeds from Saturday went to Help in Crisis offset the financial losses it suffered when the global pandemic forced the “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” and “Black and White Ball” fundraisers were cancelled.
