Wagoner county organizations team up for Help in Crisis

When COVID-19 forced Help in Crisis two largest fundraisers to be cancelled earlier this year, Wagoner County Emergency Management Director Heath Underwood wanted to help bridge the financial gap.

“These are our community partners,” Underwood said. “They help us out on calls. It’s giving back to them. They help us out every day.”

Wagoner County Emergency Management partnered with Help in Crisis for the inaugural “Knock Out Violence” benefit softball tournament Saturday at the Coweta Sports Complex.

Both the Coweta and Wagoner police departments competed in the tournament, as did the Wagoner County District Attorney’s Office as well as Underwood’s organization (see PHOTOS).

The friendly competition was designed to bring light to National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the importance of intervention.