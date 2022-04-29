 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wagoner County organizations receive awards from state health dept. recognizing best practices

Wag_Co_Health Dept._01

Awardees will receive formal recognition at a virtual awards ceremony on June 23.

 Tulsa World File

Nine Wagoner County entities, ranging from cities, public works departments and clinics, were announced as awardees from the Oklahoma State Dept. of Health for Certified Health Oklahoma, a public health initiative that recognizes businesses and organizations that implement best practices and polices supporting improved health and wellness.

Launched in 2003, Certified Healthy Oklahoma is a collaborative effort of OSDH, The Oklahoma Academy, Oklahoma Turning Point Council and the State Chamber of Oklahoma. They offer certification in seven categories: Business, Campus, Community, Congregation, Early Childhood Program and School.

The Wagoner County awardees include:

Business-Excellence

-City of Wagoner

-CREOKS Health Services - Broken Arrow

-CREOKS Health Services – Wagoner

-Wagoner County Health Department

-Wagoner Public Works Authority

Merit

-Porter Consolidated Schools

-Wagoner Community Hospital

Community-Excellence

-City of Wagoner

More than 1,300 Certified Health Oklahoma applications were received for 2021.

“Organizations and individuals that earn Certified Healthy Oklahoma certification at any level should be very proud of the accomplishment, and deserve to be celebrated for their efforts as a leader in Oklahoma health,” Interim Commissioner of Health Keith Reed said. “These champions of health are helping pave the way to an elevated quality of life for all Oklahomans.”

Applicants received a comprehensive assessment to gauge how effectively they are supporting health, with a special focus on strategies that address physical activity, nutrition, tobacco use and mental health. There are three levels of certification: Excellence, Merit and Basic.

"We know the environments where people live, work, learn, play and pray effect their health. Certified Healthy organizations are going above and beyond to create environments where the healthy choice is the easy choice, cultivating a culture of health," said Julie Dearing, PhD, state programs coordinator, community analysis and linkages.

Awardees will receive formal recognition at a virtual awards ceremony on June 23. The full list can be viewed here.

news@wagonercountyat.com

