Wagoner County moves back to No. 9 again in total COVID-19 cases among all counties

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County's COVID-19 numbers have slowly increased and pushed the county back into No. 9 among the state's 77 counties with 20 new cases, 18 recoveries and no deaths during Thursday's report from the State Department of Health.

Wagoner County has 1,290 overall cases since March 1 with 1,121 recoveries and 23 deaths.

Statewide, there were 771 new cases to total 66,700 and 13 new deaths to reach 876. There was good news as 1,126 recovered and pushed that mark to 56,531.

There are 9,293 active cases with 513 currently in the hospital. A total of 895,010 have tested negative.

City numbers in Wagoner County are:

* Wagoner: 199 cases (+6), 169 recovered (+6) and 5 deaths (no change).

* Coweta: 290 cases (minus -1), 253 recovered (+1) and 13 deaths (no change).

* Porter: 39 cases (no change), 32 recoveries (no change) and no deaths.

* Okay: 2 cases (no change), 2 recoveries (no change) and no deaths.

* Tullahassee: 1 case (no change), 0 recoveries and no deaths.

* Broken Arrow: 2,712 (+43), 2,355 (+29) and 29 deaths (no change).

* Catoosa: 110 cases (+2), 97 recoveries (no change) and no deaths.

* Haskell: 82 cases (+1), 72 recoveries (no change) and 1 death (no change).

