Wagoner County leads population increase as Tulsa area population tops 1 million for first time

The Tulsa metropolitan area has officially joined the 1 million population club thanks to population growth in Wagoner County, making it eligible to better compete for economic development projects, according to area officials.

Wagoner County’s population is now at 82,925, up 1.8%, which was the highest percentage increase in the area’s counties.

Estimates by the U.S. Census Bureau put the July 1, 2020, population in the Tulsa metro area, officially called the metropolitan statistical area, at 1,006,411, a 0.7%, or 7,063 person, increase over the estimate for 2019.

Currently, the Tulsa metropolitan statistical area is made up of the combined populations of Tulsa, Creek, Okmulgee, Osage, Pawnee, Rogers and Wagoner counties.

The Tulsa metro area joins the Fresno, California, metro area as the two newcomers to the 1 million-plus club with the release Tuesday of the 2020 population estimates by the Census Bureau. The 2020 population estimate in the Fresno metropolitan area is just behind the Tulsa MSA’s at 1,000,918.

Officials say having the 1 million-plus population designation opens the door to the state to compete with larger cities on economic development projects.