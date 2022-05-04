Wagoner County K-9 Deputy arrests out of state driver with 105 pounds of marijuana

Wagoner County K-9 Deputy "ICE" was a large help helping finding over 100 bags of marijuana trafficked into Oklahoma from an out of state driver.

Penny Feucht, from Racing, Wis. Was arrested for knowingly transporting 25 pounds of marijuana in her vehicle, deputies said. Feucht was taken into custody for Trafficking Marijuana without incident.

Deputies said Feucht was driving a white Ford Explorer on May 3 around 11 a.m. They noticed she was in the left lane impeding traffic and had an expired tag. Deputies eventually pulled her over at East 680 Rd and US-69, north of Wagoner.

Deputies said they immediately smelled “a strong odor consistent with the smell of marijuana” from the vehicle.

K-9 Deputy ICE jumped in the driver's side window and went to the back seat of the SUV where there were several bags of marijuana, deputies said. Wagoner County Deputy J. Burk did some searching himself, and found additional duffle bags and suitcases full of marijuana.

Feucht did not have an Oklahoma Medical Marijuana card, they said. She was transported to the Wagoner County Detention Center.