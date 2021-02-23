Wagoner County Junior Livestock Show runs Feb. 25-27th at Wagoner County Fairgrounds

Competition for the 2021 Wagoner County Junior Livestock Show will begin Feb. 25-27 at the Wagoner County Fairgrounds in Coweta.
The show was originally slated for Feb. 18-20, but the decision was made to delay it a week due to winter weather, according to the WCJLS Board of Directors.
The WCJLS allows youth and teens from Coweta and Porter 4-H and FFA to showcase their prize projects in the show arena in an effort to win top honors.
“We are looking forward to the students having the opportunity to exhibit their animals and showcase their hard work throughout the year with their livestock project,” said Jentri Guinn, WCJLS board secretary.
“With so many cancellations and things that have happened this past year due to COVID-19, we’re just looking forward to having some normalcy for the kids.”
Events begin Thursday, Feb. 25 with the Lamb and Goat Show at 5 p.m. Weigh-ins for market lamb, market goat and doe goat entries will take place from 1-3 p.m. The show is sponsored by Wall’s Pole Barns in Keys.
The Market Hog Show will take place Friday, Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. Weigh-ins for market swine will take place from 1-3 p.m. The show is sponsored by Todd Show Feeds in Porter.
The Cattle Show will begin Saturday, Feb. 27 at 9 a.m. Cattle must be checked in from 7-8 a.m. The show is sponsored by Under the Sea in Tulsa.
The top animals in the lamb, goat, swine and cattle shows will participate in the Premium Auction Sale, which will also take place Saturday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.
A buyer’s dinner catered by Luke’s BBQ of Coweta will be held prior to the auction at 5:30 p.m., with all potential auction buyers invited to attend. Plates are free for buyers and $5 each for guests.
Proceeds from the Premium Auction Sale and dinner will help support the junior exhibitors as they compete during the show season.
Coweta FFA Advisor Travis O’Dell noted that last year’s Premium Sale brought in record breaking numbers.
“We had a successful premium sale. It was the highest we’ve had in a long time. It was a record number, but we’re also just thankful we’re getting to do a show this year,” said O’Dell.
Coweta 4-H and FFA alone boast over 40 exhibitors, of which 17 are seniors.
“I hope they have fun and our seniors can go out with a bang,” said O’Dell. “However, this show is important for all exhibitors because it’s like their sport. It gives them a chance to showcase their animals that they’ve worked with for the last six months or so. If it’s a heifer project, it can run a project range of two years. It’s like their state championship to showcase their animal.”
Planning for the show began in August 2020 and show protocol now includes several COVID-19 precautions.
Guests will be required to wear masks while inside the barn at all times, per an approved COVID-19 safety plan from the Wagoner County Health Department.
Coweta and Porter 4-H and FFA program supporters are invited and encouraged to attend any and all livestock show events.
The Wagoner County Fairgrounds are located at 30058 E. 147th St. S. in Coweta.