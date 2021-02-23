Wagoner County Junior Livestock Show runs Feb. 25-27th at Wagoner County Fairgrounds

Competition for the 2021 Wagoner County Junior Livestock Show will begin Feb. 25-27 at the Wagoner County Fairgrounds in Coweta.

The show was originally slated for Feb. 18-20, but the decision was made to delay it a week due to winter weather, according to the WCJLS Board of Directors.

The WCJLS allows youth and teens from Coweta and Porter 4-H and FFA to showcase their prize projects in the show arena in an effort to win top honors.

“We are looking forward to the students having the opportunity to exhibit their animals and showcase their hard work throughout the year with their livestock project,” said Jentri Guinn, WCJLS board secretary.

“With so many cancellations and things that have happened this past year due to COVID-19, we’re just looking forward to having some normalcy for the kids.”

Events begin Thursday, Feb. 25 with the Lamb and Goat Show at 5 p.m. Weigh-ins for market lamb, market goat and doe goat entries will take place from 1-3 p.m. The show is sponsored by Wall’s Pole Barns in Keys.

The Market Hog Show will take place Friday, Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. Weigh-ins for market swine will take place from 1-3 p.m. The show is sponsored by Todd Show Feeds in Porter.