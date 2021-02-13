Wagoner County Junior Livestock Show rescheduled for Feb. 25-27 at Wagoner County Fairgrounds

The 2021 Wagoner County Junior Livestock Show has been rescheduled and competition will now take place Feb. 25-27 at the Wagoner County Fairgrounds in Coweta.

The show was originally slated for Feb. 18-20, but the decision was made to delay it a week due to winter weather, according to the WCJLS Board of Directors.

"For the protection of our kids, spectators, our loyal supporters and our livestock, the WCJLS Board of Directors has made the decision to postpone the show one week due to the inclement weather," directors wrote via Facebook.

"We want to apologize for any inconvenience this may cause folks, but we weighed the pros and cons and felt this was the best decision for all involved. We look forward to seeing everyone at the 2021 WCJLS and hopefully when we all get together for the livestock show, we will have good road conditions and above freezing temperatures."

The WCJLS allows youth and teens from Coweta and Porter 4-H and FFA to showcase their prize projects in the show arena in an effort to win top honors.