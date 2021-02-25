Wagoner County investigators seek vehicle of interest after homicide in Coal Creek Landing

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle of interest in connection to the homicide of 61-year-old Jeff Derrick that took place in the Coal Creek Landing area of Wagoner on Feb. 20.
Bystanders had discovered Derrick's body in a parking lot near the intersection of 275 Road and 110 Road while looking at snow and ice in the area.
A press release from the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office indicates that investigators identified three gunshots wounds to the body, prompting the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner to rule the death a homicide.
Authorities said that Derrick was from Hulbert and had been staying at the Sleepy Traveler Motel in Wagoner since Feb. 12. Surveillance footage indicated he had multiple visitors at his room there between 6:08 p.m. and midnight Feb. 19.
Authorities have identified a red extended-cab GMC Sierra truck with a standard bed and silver wheels as a vehicle of interest in the case. It was seen arriving at Derrick’s hotel room at 11:30 p.m. Feb. 19 and again at 8 a.m. Feb. 20. Both times the occupant appeared to be inspecting the victim’s room.
The vehicle’s occupant is possibly male and was also seen at a motel room in Wagoner close to the same time and area where Derrick was last seen alive outside his room.
Investigators asking anyone with information about the victim or the vehicle seen at the motel to call 918-485-3124. Investigator Ben Noble can be reached at 918-614-0882.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at wagonercountyso.org/crime-tip.