Wagoner County investigators seek vehicle of interest after homicide in Coal Creek Landing

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle of interest in connection to the homicide of 61-year-old Jeff Derrick that took place in the Coal Creek Landing area of Wagoner on Feb. 20.

Bystanders had discovered Derrick's body in a parking lot near the intersection of 275 Road and 110 Road while looking at snow and ice in the area.

A press release from the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office indicates that investigators identified three gunshots wounds to the body, prompting the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner to rule the death a homicide.

Authorities said that Derrick was from Hulbert and had been staying at the Sleepy Traveler Motel in Wagoner since Feb. 12. Surveillance footage indicated he had multiple visitors at his room there between 6:08 p.m. and midnight Feb. 19.