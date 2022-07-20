Wagoner County Health Dept. offering immunization clinics

The Wagoner County Health Department will offer two Back-to-School Immunization Clinics:

• from 8 a.m. to noon & 1-5 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Wagoner branch (212 N. Pierce)

• from 8 a.m. to noon & 1-5 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Coweta branch (28596 E. 141st St. S.)

Minors must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. Walk-ins are welcome.

The health department provides childhood immunizations with no out-of-pocket cost to children, birth through 18 years of age. Children are eligible to receive vaccine through Vaccines for Children (VFC) if they are SoonerCare eligible, uninsured, American Indian or Alaska Native, or underinsured. Private insurance will be billed at the time of service for those children covered under those plans.

Any questions can be directed toward staff at the Wagoner branch at 918-485-3022 or the Coweta branch at 918-486-2845.