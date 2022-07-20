 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wagoner County Health Dept. offering immunization clinics

  • 0
Vaccine

Wagoner County Health Department in Wagoner, OK, Jan. 28, 2021.

 Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World

The Wagoner County Health Department will offer two Back-to-School Immunization Clinics:

• from 8 a.m. to noon & 1-5 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Wagoner branch (212 N. Pierce)

• from 8 a.m. to noon & 1-5 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Coweta branch (28596 E. 141st St. S.)

Minors must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. Walk-ins are welcome.

The health department provides childhood immunizations with no out-of-pocket cost to children, birth through 18 years of age. Children are eligible to receive vaccine through Vaccines for Children (VFC) if they are SoonerCare eligible, uninsured, American Indian or Alaska Native, or underinsured. Private insurance will be billed at the time of service for those children covered under those plans.

Any questions can be directed toward staff at the Wagoner branch at 918-485-3022 or the Coweta branch at 918-486-2845.

news@wagonercountyat.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert