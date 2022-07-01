Wagoner County Health Dept. in Coweta undergoes $2.3 million renovation, grand-reopening July 14

In a $2.3 million expansion that nearly doubled the size of the Wagoner County Health Dept. Coweta branch, staff are just about ready to share the area’s new masterpiece at a grand re-opening on July 14 from 2 - 6 p.m.

The Wagoner County American-Tribune got a sneak peak of the facility with Oklahoma State Dept. of Health Regional Director James Thompson on Thursday.

There are four, new exam rooms big enough for the whole family and plenty of shared offices with docking stations for the dozens of traveling nurses. In addition, there’s a negative pressure room, equipped with its own air system that pulls air through it — perfect for tuberculous and COVID-19 testing.

In the back of the facility is a public, storm shelter in case of bad weather. There is also a lab area for handling vaccines and specimens and a women and children’s room filled with toys to sign up for WIC and other similar programs.

It’s hard to miss the inviting open floor of the front lobby and check-in area, complete with private check-in pods. There is also a giant community room equipped with a plethora of tables, chairs and a TV screen for health presentations, trainings, and community-related events.

On July 14, the public will be able to see it for themselves at a grand re-opening from 2 - 6 p.m. Oklahoman's will get the chance to take a tour themselves, meet staff, participate in giveaways for door prizes and raffle items, and even schedule appointments if they wish.

The first, official full day of operation will be on July 15.

Director James Thompson said the expansion is proof that residents’ tax dollars are hard at work.

“The other building felt dark, cold and closed in. It was not what we needed to serve the Coweta community,” Thompson said. “We want people to see what they invested in and see what we have to offer.”

It’s important to remember that this new health department is not only for Wagoner County residents, it’s for all Oklahoman's, and that includes any county health department throughout the state.

Some folks don’t recognize the services a county health department offers, and they sure are plentiful. For instance, if you’re having trouble finding a certain vaccine or can’t get in to your regular doctor, the county health department may be your next, best bet. They also do tuberculosis investigations, and food inspections. They also do a lot of health education programs tailored to adults and children.

“We want this building to be a model of what we want to do across the rest of our health departments,” Thompson said. “When you go into a government building, half the time they are old and outdated. This will last us for the next 20-30 years at a high level.”

The new, 7,200 square foot Coweta branch of the Wagoner County Health Dept. is located at 28596 E. 141st St South.

