Wagoner County Health Department delivers first vaccine to frontline health care workers

A total of 85 frontline health care workers received the initial dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine administered Dec. 21 by the Wagoner County Health Department.

Jimmy Leopard, CEO at Wagoner Community Hospital, was the first recipient at the hospital. He mentioned he trusts in the science behind the vaccine and believes it is important to lead by example for his hospital staff.

“This is a historic day,” said James Thompson, a regional director for the Oklahoma State Department of Health. “We thank Wagoner Community Hospital for its continued partnership and we are pleased to provide this vaccine to these frontline health care.”

Some 22 more health care workers were scheduled to receive the vaccine in the following days.

The COVID-19 vaccine first arrived in Oklahoma on Dec. 21 after it received emergency approval from the FDA. Oklahoma is expected to receive 33,000 doses of vaccine in the initial shipment.

The state is using a phased approach for distribution of the vaccine based on priority populations. Phase 1 includes long-term care residents and staff, health care workers providing direct inpatient COVID-19 care, public health staff conducting frontline COVID-19 pandemic mitigation and Oklahoma state licensed emergency medical technicians and paramedics.