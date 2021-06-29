Wagoner County Health Department, Coweta branch, undergoing construction

The Coweta branch of the Wagoner County Health Department was more than ready for a facelift — and now it is happening.

In fact, Renee Wantland, regional administrative program officer, said crews are already mid-way done.

“The building was old and it didn’t work for our staff anymore,” Wantland said.

Fifteen, full-time staff members were housed at the Coweta branch on 28596 E. 141st St. South. Due to safety protocols, they are working out of the Wagoner branch at 212 N. Pierce Ave.

The project broke ground in February at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Luckily, Wantland said most of their services can be offered over the phone, such as check-ins. If visitors need in-person services, they’ve been directed to the Wagoner office.

The new building will have better access to the clinic area, more exam rooms, a bigger lab and a large community room that will be available, according to Wantland.

“We’re excited for it to be done. It’s going to be beautiful,” Wantland said.

The new building should be completed by fall 2021.

