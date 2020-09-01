 Skip to main content
Wagoner County has no deaths from COVID-19, 134 active cases

Wagoner County has no deaths from COVID-19, 134 active cases

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County had no new deaths and has 134 active COVID-19 cases, according to Tuesday's report from the State Department of Health.

Statewide, there were 805 recoveries to reach 49,989 and 666 new virus cases for a 59,399 total. There were nine new deaths for an 809 mark.

There are 535 in the hospital with the disease. There are 8,601 active cases and 827,513 have tested negative.

Wagoner County's case total stands at 1,164 with 1,007 recovered and 23 deaths.

City totals in the county are:

* Wagoner: 181 cases, 149 recovered and 5 deaths since March 1.

* Coweta: 269 caes, 239 recovered and 13 deaths.

* Broken Arrow: 2,426 cases, 2,122 recovered and 27 deaths.

* Catoosa: 101 cases, 93 recovered and no deaths.

* Haskell: 75 cases, 64 recovered and no deaths.

* Porter: 32 cases, 27 recovered and no deaths.

* Okay: 2 cases, 2 recovered and no deaths.

* Tullahassee: 1 case, 0 recovered and no deaths.

