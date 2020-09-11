 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wagoner County has more recoveries than new COVID-19 cases

Wagoner County has more recoveries than new COVID-19 cases

Only $5 for 5 months
Companies testing vaccines pledge safety, high standards (copy)

A nurse prepares a shot as a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., gets underway in Binghamton, New York. On Tuesday, the top executives of nine drugmakers likely to produce the first vaccines against the new coronavirus said that they will stick to the highest ethical and scientific standards in testing and manufacturing and will make the well-being of those getting vaccinated their top priority.

 Hans Pennink, AP file

OKLAHOMA CITY -- There were more recoveries than new COVID-19 cases in Wagoner County during Friday's report from the State Department of Health.

Wagoner County added 32 recoveries for a 1,135 total. There were 30 new COVID-19 cases to reach 1,300. The death total remained at 23.

Statewide, there were 942 new virus cases for a total of 67,642 while 852 recovered for a 57,383 mark. There were 12 new deaths to reach 888 since March 1.

There are 509 currently in the hospital with the disease and 9,371 active cases. There have been 907,109 test negative for it.

City numbers in Wagoner County are:

* Wagoner: 203 cases (+10), 174 recovered (+11) and 5 deaths (no change).

* Coweta: 292 cases (+1), 255 recovered (+3) and 13 deaths (no change).

* Porter: 39 cases (no change), 32 recovered (no change) and no deaths.

* Okay: 2 cases (no change), 2 recovered (no change) and no deaths.

* Tullahassee: 1 case (no change), 0 recovered and no deaths.

* Broken Arrow: 2,725 cases (+56), 2,377 (+51) and 30 deaths (+1).

* Catoosa: 110 cases (+2), 98 recovered (+1) and no deaths.

* Haskell: 83 cases (+2), 72 recovered (no change) and 1 death (no change).

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News