Wagoner County has more recoveries than new COVID-19 cases

OKLAHOMA CITY -- There were more recoveries than new COVID-19 cases in Wagoner County during Friday's report from the State Department of Health.

Wagoner County added 32 recoveries for a 1,135 total. There were 30 new COVID-19 cases to reach 1,300. The death total remained at 23.

Statewide, there were 942 new virus cases for a total of 67,642 while 852 recovered for a 57,383 mark. There were 12 new deaths to reach 888 since March 1.

There are 509 currently in the hospital with the disease and 9,371 active cases. There have been 907,109 test negative for it.

City numbers in Wagoner County are:

* Wagoner: 203 cases (+10), 174 recovered (+11) and 5 deaths (no change).

* Coweta: 292 cases (+1), 255 recovered (+3) and 13 deaths (no change).

* Porter: 39 cases (no change), 32 recovered (no change) and no deaths.

* Okay: 2 cases (no change), 2 recovered (no change) and no deaths.

* Tullahassee: 1 case (no change), 0 recovered and no deaths.

* Broken Arrow: 2,725 cases (+56), 2,377 (+51) and 30 deaths (+1).

* Catoosa: 110 cases (+2), 98 recovered (+1) and no deaths.

* Haskell: 83 cases (+2), 72 recovered (no change) and 1 death (no change).

