Wagoner County has more recoveries than new COVID-19 cases in Friday's report

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County had 17 new recoveries from COVID-19 and 12 new cases with no deaths during Friday's report from the State Department of Health.

Wagoner County has had 1,114 cases since March 1 and 959 that have recovered.

Statewide there was 710 new virus cases to reach 56,260 and 576 recoveries to total 47,762. There are currently 7,712 active cases.

There are 559 in the hospital with the disease and 799,520 have tested negative.

City numbers in the county are:

* Wagoner: 173 cases (+5), 142 recovered (+5) and 5 deaths (no change).

* Coweta: 264 cases (no change), 228 recovered (+4) and 13 deaths (no change).

* Broken Arrow: 2,326 cases (+19), 2,026 recovered (+28) and 27 deaths (no change).

* Catoosa: 100 cases (+1), 90 recovered (+1) and no deaths.

* Haskell: 73 cases (minus -1), 60 recovered (no change) and no deaths.

* Porter: 30 cases (no change), 21 recovered (+1) and no deaths.

* Okay: 2 cases (no change), 2 recovered (no change) and no deaths.

*Tullahassee: 1 case (no change), 0 recovered (no change) and no deaths.