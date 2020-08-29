Wagoner County has 45 COVID-19 recoveries, 41 new cases during Saturday's report

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County had 45 recoveries, 41 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths during Saturday's abbreviated report from the State Department of Health.

Statewide saw an increase of 1,093 cases to raise that total to 57,353. There were 845 recoveries to reach 48,607. There are currently 7,949 active virus cases. There were no numbers for hospitalizations and those who tested negative for the virus.

The SDH reported 11 more deaths as that number reached 797.

Wagoner County has 1,127 total cases since March 1 and 971 that have recovered. The county has not had a death in a while and remains at 23.

City numbers in the county include:

* Wagoner 174 cases (+9), 143 recovered (+8) and 5 deaths (no change).

* Coweta: 266 cases (+5), 233 recovered (+8) and 13 deaths (no change).

* Broken Arrow: 2,367 cases (+83), 2,063 recovered (+100) and 27 deaths (no change).

* Catoosa: 102 cases (+6), 90 recovered (+1) and no deaths.

* Haskell: 74 cases (+1), 61 recovered (+6) and no deaths.

* Porter: 30 cases (+1), 22 recovered (+2) and no deaths.

* Okay: 2 cases (no change), 2 recovered (no change) and no deaths.

* Tullahassee: 1 case (no change), 0 recovered and no deaths.