Wagoner County growing beyond belief, says county assessor

Wagoner County Assessor Sandy Hodges said she would have never projected real estate values in Wagoner County to spike over 10 % in 2021.

“That is phenomenal,” Hodges said to the Wagoner Rotary Club as guest speaker of their weekly meeting on June 14. “We would have never imagined this post-COVID, and we don’t see an end in sight.”

Let’s put that statistic into perspective. According to Hodges’ report, strong growth was when real estate sales values were up three percent in a normal year from 2011-2019. In 2020, Oklahoma saw record real estate values, over five percent. By 2021, real estate values were over 11 percent statewide.

Talk about extraordinary growth.

“If we’re not growing, we’re dying," she told Rotarians with a smile.

Despite the strong growth numbers, inventory has taken a gigantic plunge. In 2017 for 2018, Wagoner County had a recorded number of 11 residential plats, and 558 new lots. The numbers stayed about the same for the next year, but by 2019 for 2020, there were 15 plats and 765 lots — a great time for the buyer! However, by 2020 for 2021, there were only eight plats and 348 lots. In 2021 for 2022, there were eight plats and 216 lots.

Currently in 2022 for tax year 2023, there are four plats and 288 lots, although she expects those numbers to increase before the the year ends. According to Hodges’ report, there are 900 newly completed houses on the tax role for 2022.

Hodges wanted to make sure everyone in the room was aware that property tax rates are not determined by the assessor’s office. They are simply appraisers — determining the value of property based on market value.

Also, when determining property values, the Wagoner County Assessor’s team will always calculate it based off of Jan. 1 of the given year. For example, if someone buys a house in July of 2022, the property value will be determined based off of January 1, 2022. Hodges said not a lot of people, especially new homebuyers, realize that.

In Wagoner County alone, Hodges’ explained that there are 14 taxing jurisdictions, which is uncommon for most counties. The property tax percentage rate is different for all of those jurisdictions. She explained that around 70 to 80 percent of property tax dollars goes directly to the local school systems.

Despite all the growth taking place, Hodges said staff numbers in the assessor’s office have stayed the same. She noted that it especially gets busy around March, when she and her team have to send mailers out to all Wagoner County homeowners notifying them that assessors will be out visually inspecting properties.

“Our team is highly trained, and they all have to go undergo 120 class hours,” Hodges said of her team. “Our office is here to the serve the community of Wagoner County.”

Hodges has been the Wagoner County Assessor since January 2011. She’s also on the Oklahoma Assessor’s Association, currently serving on the Legislative Committee as chair of the Forms Committee. She works closely with the tax commission to develop user-friendly and efficient forms for the taxpayer and assessor’s office. In addition, Hodges is a member of the Oklahoma Chapter of the International Association of Assessing Officers, having served many positions in the past. She is also a founding member of the Coweta Rotary Club.

Before her success as an assessor, Hodges was a middle and high school teacher of government, history, geography and the Bible.

For more information about the Wagoner County assessor’s office, click here.

