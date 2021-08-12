Wagoner County first responders welcome Prestige Plumbing to Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce

It makes perfect sense why a handful of Wagoner County first responders joined Buddy Rose and his business, Prestige Plumbing, in welcoming him to the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce on Aug. 12.

Rose worked for the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office and Wagoner Police Department for 16 years, respectively, before taking the plunge into the plumbing business.

“I have a great respect for all law enforcement and first responders,” Rose said. “They aren’t appreciated as much as they should be.”

It’s why he offers 10% off across the board for his services to law enforcement in Wagoner and Muskogee County.

Buddy Rose, owner, has been a licensed plumbing contractor since 2001. His wife, Charity, is a school counselor in Wagoner County, and she too shares love and respect for first responders and education workers.

While in law enforcement, Rose said he picked up plumbing as a side gig where it eventually grew into a sustainable business. Prestige Plumbing started with a Tulsa office in 2004, and now Rose is operating out of Wagoner.

Buddy and Charity love the community they call home within Wagoner County and are “excited to give an exceptional plumbing service from new construction, repair, remodel, drain cleaning, septic service, jetting and electronic camera equipment.”

