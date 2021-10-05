Wagoner County first responders save missing man pinned to vehicle for 14 hours

Wagoner County first responders rescued an endangered missing man after they found him pinned to his crashed vehicle for nearly 14 hours.

The man was found pinned to his vehicle near Oklahoma 51B and East 171st Street in Wagoner County at 4:20 p.m. on Oct. 3. Investigators determined that the man was driving his green pick-up truck and somehow got off of the road and crashed into a tree the day before.

The man’s daughter reported to the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 that her father left home to go to a dollar store in Coweta, but never returned. By 1:17 p.m. on Oct. 3, the man’s daughter reported him missing.

Wagoner County deputies, along with Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers, immediately coordinated a search along the route of where the victim would have taken to go to the dollar store, officials said.

Using binoculars, Wagoner County Deputy Bill Sieg eventually saw an object in a tree line well off the traveled portion of the road, and realized it was a vehicle. Sieg jumped the fence, ran toward the crash and extricated the man out of the vehicle, deputies said.

The man was immediately taken to the hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

"I'm so proud of Deputy Bill Sieg,” Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott said. “His tenacity and expert abilities saved a life today. I'm also very happy how the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office is quick to partner with other law enforcement agencies to serve the public.”

