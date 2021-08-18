Wagoner County first responders save elderly, disabled man from house fire

An elderly, disabled man trapped inside his burning home was rescued due to the quick actions of Wagoner County first responders on Aug. 12.

Wagoner County Sergeant Jeff Halfacre said the man, Calvin Herringshaw, 74, was deaf and blind, and strapped to a wheelchair due to his medical condition.

The mobile home, near East 146th Street in Coweta, was engulfed in flames on the east side when Wagoner County deputies arrived around 7:30 p.m. The homeowner alerted deputies Herringshaw was still inside in a bedroom on the west side, the sheriff’s office said.

Three deputies and two Coweta officers attempted to get inside the home, but were unable to given the heavy smoke and high heat conditions on the inside, Coweta officials said. One deputy believed he could hear someone talking through a broken window on the back side of the home and later saw Herringshaw sitting in his wheelchair facing the wall. He appeared to be awake and breathing, but he wouldn’t respond to officers, deputies said.

Once the Coweta Fire Department arrived, a decision was made to extract Herringshaw through a window, deputies said. Firefighters, with help from officers and deputies, went into the home and carried the man out and away from the burning home and placed him in a waiting ambulance.