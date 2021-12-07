Wagoner County first responders enter into cost-effective agreement with “Geosafe” tracking system

Wagoner County emergency agencies, including but not limited to Coweta and Wagoner police, fire, and emergency management, will soon be a part of “Geosafe” — a GPS system allowing agencies to track emergency vehicles on a map and run tags and drivers licenses through the vehicle.

Both the Wagoner and Coweta Police Chief said it will help with safety, and give agencies the ability to locate vehicles when needed, similar to dropping a pin on an Iphone.

It also happens to be a price-saving measure.

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office will enter into a contract with “Geosafe” and agencies, such as Coweta and Wagoner Police, will buy licenses. It would start at $15,000 a year to enter into a contract — which most agencies would agree is expensive— but the more licenses that join in, the cheaper it will be for each agency.

For instance, Wagoner will only be paying about $3,000 per year to enter into a licensing agreement, Wagoner Police Chief Bob Haley said.