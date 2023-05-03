A felon from Wagoner County left the courthouse and disappeared on Tuesday during a hearing for existing charges.

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office said Lonnie Replogle, of Wagoner County, stepped out of the county courthouse to make a call—which he got permission to do—but instead, left the courtroom.

It’s not a typical thing to do during your court date, but Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott made clear he had every right to do so.

“He didn’t escape or anything,” Elliott said. “He wasn’t in anyone’s custody at that time.”

Replogle was charged in 2018 for kidnapping. He went to prison and got put on probation in 2021, but Sheriff Elliott says Replogle violated his parole. Deputies convinced him to turn himself in a few months ago for the violation—which he did—and he bonded out. He still had to appear in court Tuesday, which he also did before leaving.

“As the judge and the DA were talking, Mr. Replogle stepped outside to make a phone call. He figured out they were sending him back to prison. He simply just walked out of the courthouse,” Elliott said.