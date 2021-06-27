Wagoner County facing dangerous blood emergency, seeking donors

The Oklahoma Blood Institute says Wagoner County is experiencing a dangerous shortage of blood.

According to Oklahoma Blood Institute officials, the lifesaving stock of blood has reached a less than one-day supply.

Donors of all types are urged to give blood immediately to ensure local patients have the blood they need.

According to the Institute, “Blood has no substitute, and the critically low level of the blood supply is dangerous for our community.”

Whether a donor has had the COVID-19 vaccination or not has no effect on their eligibility to donate, according to officials. Those who have been vaccinated can still donate blood without a waiting period.

Here is a list of blood drives occurring in Wagoner County:

