Wagoner County Emergency Preparedness Expo 2022 approaching in Coweta
Emergency Expo V.jpg

The Firefighter Combat Challenge at the 2019 Wagoner County Emergency Preparedness and Safety Expo gives firefighters a chance to demonstrate their firefighting skills while competing for cash prizes. CHRISTY WHEELAND/AMERICAN-TRIBUNE

The 2022 Wagoner County Emergency Preparedness and Safety Expo will be at Coweta High School on Saturday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Safety Expo, presented by ONEOK, will be in conjunction with the 2022 Firefighter Challenge, presented by OPAL. The events are free for the entire family.

The Expo will feature indoor and outdoor exhibitors. They'll answer questions such as, “How do I prevent accidents in our home?” “Who do I call after a catastrophic tornado, fire or flood?” and “How do I keep my family safe?” and more.

2019 Wagoner County Emergency Preparedness Expo and OBI Blood Dr

Vendors armed with emergency preparedness information and products were featured at the 2019 Wagoner County Emergency Preparedness Expo held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Coweta High School. While patrons stpped by one booth after another, others rolled up their sleeves to donate blood at the Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drive. From 161 individuals who signed in to donate, 143 blood donations were collected. CHRISTY WHEELAND/AMERICAN-TRIBUNE

Local professionals will be on hand to share information on everything from insurance, restoration services and utilities to storm shelters, roofing, financing and more.

There will also be non-service providers, door prizes and plenty of food from outdoor food trucks.

Children and their parents will have the opportunity to meet emergency responders and check out their equipment, including firetrucks, ambulances, helicopters and response units. Local storm trackers will also be on hand.

Starting at 10 a.m., emergency responders will compete in the Firefighter Challenge. They will demonstrate the skills they use on the job, such as going up flights of stairs in full gear. It’s free to compete, and there is also a children’s contest. The winners of the Firefighter Challenge get to qualify to compete on the national stage, so it’s expected to be fierce competition. First responder teams come from local city and towns, and there are even some international teams.

The Oklahoma Blood Institute will also be on hand, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Coweta High School wrestling building. Donors can earn cash prizes for doing so.

It’s been two years since there was a Wagoner County Emergency Preparedness Expo due to COVID-19, so it’s expected to be a great turnout.

More information can be found on the event's Facebook page. 

