Wagoner County Emergency Preparedness Expo 2022 approaching in Coweta

The 2022 Wagoner County Emergency Preparedness and Safety Expo will be at Coweta High School on Saturday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Safety Expo, presented by ONEOK, will be in conjunction with the 2022 Firefighter Challenge, presented by OPAL. The events are free for the entire family.

The Expo will feature indoor and outdoor exhibitors. They'll answer questions such as, “How do I prevent accidents in our home?” “Who do I call after a catastrophic tornado, fire or flood?” and “How do I keep my family safe?” and more.

Local professionals will be on hand to share information on everything from insurance, restoration services and utilities to storm shelters, roofing, financing and more.

There will also be non-service providers, door prizes and plenty of food from outdoor food trucks.

Children and their parents will have the opportunity to meet emergency responders and check out their equipment, including firetrucks, ambulances, helicopters and response units. Local storm trackers will also be on hand.